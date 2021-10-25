(WGGB/WSHM) -- Students who attend Mohawk Trail Regional School have two unexpected days off this week.
Officials told Western Mass News that the school will be closed due to continued heating upgrades to the building. They said the Mohawk Trail Regional School in Shelburne Falls will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
On top of that, there will be a late start on Thursday, October 28.
Officials said the two days will be made up at the end of the school year.
They added that all other schools in the district will remain open over the next two days.
