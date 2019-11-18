(WGGB/WSHM) -- Bath time at your house might be a little easier when your children have their rubber ducks or bath toys.
However, have you noticed some of the toys might be turning black inside?
Bath toys are a great way to get your kids to take a bath and help distract them, but you might be starting to notice the bath toys have black residue inside or on the toys.
"Fungi can use a lot of many nutrients and they manage to grow on a lot of things," said plant pathologist Rob Wick.
We spoke with Wick about these findings and figured out the black residue might be mold.
"Whatever substrate is available there, the fungus is utilizing it to make look like rubber to us, but there's probably enough nutrients there for the growth of the fungus," Wick explained.
Digging deeper into the rubber duck and bath toys, Wick examined both to see if the black stain was mold.
"Well, indeed, we have some...so this fungus would be producing spores and it won't grow very much because it's on the surface," Wick noted.
After Wick confirmed there was mold on the bath toy, he moved on to the rubber duck, where inside you could see there was black substance around the hole on the bottom of the duck
"There's probably a cloud of sporium and a common fungus in the environment. When you squeeze it, you're sucking air into it when you let go and if you draw fungi spores in there," Wick said.
Wick explained the moisture around and in the duck is what allows the fungus to grow.
So parents, don't panci! Even if you do see some mold in your child's bath toys, it doesn't necessarily deem them unsafe.
"But nobody wants to see fungi growing on anything, your shoes down cellar or your bath toys with your child. They probably should be inspecting now and then and cleaned up, but I don't think they are a health hazard really," Wick said.
Western Mass News reached out to the manufacturer who made the rubber duck and we have not heard back.
