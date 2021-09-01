NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two Northampton schools are added to the list of local buildings that have been shut down due to mold.

Northampton High School and JFK Middle School both have mold growing inside and now, the start of class for both of those schools is getting pushed back to Friday.

Northampton Public Schools Supt. John Provost confirmed that light surface mold was found in the theater of the high school on Tuesday and in four classrooms. He said a remediation company was called in to chemically treat the mold.

On Wednesday, mold was discovered in two classrooms at JFK Middle School and the remediation company was asked to treat those rooms too. All the areas with mold will be closed off when school starts on Friday until the results of air quality tests can be returned.

Provost said the problem stems from the school's use of increased airflow through their HVAC systems, a practice implemented to reduce the spread of COVID-19

“We're running the univentilators in the building at the damper 100 percent open and when the weather is like this, it means that we're bringing in very humid air,” Provost said.

Provost said one elementary school was found to have possible mold growth on a chair, but the item was promptly removed from the building. The elementary schools will start tomorrow as planned.

In addition to the Northampton school buildings, South Hadley High School had to switch to remote learning for the start of school after white and black substance was found growing inside.

The Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield has also been closed for a week due to mold.