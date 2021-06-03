WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A person of interest has been named in the murder of Molly Bish Thursday, an unsolved mystery dating back almost 21 years.

Western Mass News spoke with Molly's sister Heather. She said Thursday was an emotional day for the family, but they are filled with gratitude for a recent tip that pointed towards an official person of interest.

“I feel relieved a little bit that this nightmare could be over for me. I’ve been trying to hunt a murderer and I’m really just a teacher,” Heather said.

It’s been almost 21 years since Molly Bish disappeared from Comins Pond in Warren. While the case has yet to be solved, the investigation into who killed her hasn’t stopped.

Officials name person of interest in Molly Bish murder case WARREN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released new details into the 2000 murder of 16-y…

“I think when you love somebody that’s what you do you just keep going and find ways to get answers,” Heather said.

On Tuesday, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office named a person of interest in her murder, Francis Sumner, Sr., who lived in central Massachusetts for 50 years, and owned auto repair shops in the Worcester area. He died in 2016.

District attorney Joe Early told Western Mass News Sumner was no stranger to authorities.

“He has over 20-page record and he has done lengthy time in prison for aggravated rape kidnapping and a series of other crimes,” Early said.

Molly disappeared in 2000 from her lifeguard stand and was never seen again. Her remains were found three years later in a wooded area near Palmer. While the case is more than 20 years old, people are still coming forward with information.

Molly’s sister Heather told Western Mass News this new development is all thanks to a recent tip.

“He has the potential for having a white car at that time and he certainly looks and fits the features of what my mother described in the sketches,” Heather said.

This is a big break in the case, police themselves have never named a person of interest. Instead, they’ve looked into people the family brought forward.

District Attorney Early said they’re hopeful Molly’s case will soon be solved.

“We are hopeful that all of the information we have has put us in the right direction and we’re headed in the right direction,” Early said.

Police are still asking for any tips and information. The hotline number is (508) 453-7575.