SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Early this morning a vehicle was set on fire that was caused by the use of a molotov cocktail on Blemont Avenue, Springfield.
The Springfield Fire Department reported that there are no injuries.
The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad came to the scene and put the fire out quickly.
The car is a 2007 Nissan Altima.
The fire department told us this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information can contact the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad at 413-787-6370.
