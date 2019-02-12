SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Molotov cocktail was found at the scene of a vehicle fire in Springfield Tuesday morning.
Western Mass News was there as authorities worked the scene, investigating a blue 2006 Nissan sedan on Darwell Street.
Dennis Leger, Aid to the Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi, confirms it was a 'Molotov type bottle-based incendiary' device that was used to 'deliberately' set the vehicle on fire.
The investigation scene was located in front of 7 Darwell St.
This was at about 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Western Mass News crew could see the driver's side window of the Nissan was shattered.
"The fire burnt itself out after causing extensive damage to the interior. The damage was not discovered until this morning," Leger told us.
Do you have information that could help fire officials solve this case?
Call the Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad at 413-787-6370 or text your anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.