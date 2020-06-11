SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating after three Molotov cocktails were thrown at a Springfield home.
Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte said that crews were called to 37-39 Noel Street after those devices were thrown at the house Thursday afternoon.
Members of the city's Arson and Bomb Squad are now investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
