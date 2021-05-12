AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A parent of a UMass Amherst student suspended for breaking COVID-19 rules is speaking out to Western Mass News. She believes her daughter is being treated unfairly and so are her friends.
Betsy, who asked us not to use her last name, said she just wants the university to lift the suspensions. That way, her daughter and friends can get their credits and take finals. However, the university is sticking firm with their actions.
“I don’t know how we’re going to come back from this. We’ve been fighting this for eight to 10 weeks and the university just isn’t willing to work with us and talk to us. All we asked them to do is make this right,” Betsy said.
Betsy is the mom of a UMass student suspended from the university, along with several others, for breaking university COVID-19 protocols. She told us a picture of her daughter and other students not wearing masks in early March led to the punishment.
“The picture was taken on March 6. My daughter was suspended the next day, I believe. They told her to get out immediately. She was homeless. I live in Maryland, 500 miles from home,” Betsy added.
In response to concerns, UMass Amherst spokesperson Ed Blaguszewski said, "Of the more than 1,000 cases adjudicated in the spring, no student was suspended for merely not wearing a mask." He added that "expectations regarding students’ responsibility to follow public health protocols, and the consequences for failing to do so, were clearly communicated to students..."
However, Betsy said the punishment isn't fair, especially since many students were seen without masks when celebrating the UMass Amherst hockey team's national championship last month and were not penalized.
However, Blaguszewski added "...this event occurred later in the semester when COVID-19 positivity rates were much lower...and previous severe campus restrictions had been lifted."
Western Mass News dug deeper into the university’s COVID-19 restriction time frame. UMass Amherst began the spring semester February 1 at a ‘Guarded’ risk level, but by that Friday, it was raised to ‘Elevated’ after a surge in COVID-19 cases among students.
Two days later, high risk restrictions went into place, keeping all students at home 24/7 for 14 days. The risk was lowered to ‘Elevated’ by February 22 and lowered again to ‘Guarded’ on March 24.
UMass Amherst officials told Western Mass News it was March 6 and 7 when at least ten students were suspended after attending social gatherings, banned under the ‘Elevated’ status at that time.
In addition, looking ahead a few weeks to April 11 when the hockey team returned with the national championship, the campus was at a ‘Guarded’ risk level, where it remains today.
However, Betsy still believes her daughter and friends are being treated too harshly.
“That does not change the mask mandate the university had imposed on the students and the social distancing guidelines. They were all still in place,” Betsy said.
Depending on what happens, Betsy told us the impacted families are willing to take legal action if they have to.
