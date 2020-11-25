WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The mother of a 13-year-old West Springfield boy who received a heart transplant earlier this month said Friday her son is doing well.

Sheri Carlson, Devin Jones's mother, shared these pictures with Western Mass News today.

West Springfield teen receives heart transplant WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The West Springfield teen who was in need of a heart transplant has just underwent that lifesaving surgery.

Carlson said Devin was in a great mood and wanted everyone to see how amazing her son looks just days after the transplant.