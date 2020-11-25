WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The mother of a 13-year-old West Springfield boy who received a heart transplant earlier this month said Friday her son is doing well.
Sheri Carlson, Devin Jones's mother, shared these pictures with Western Mass News today.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The West Springfield teen who was in need of a heart transplant has just underwent that lifesaving surgery.
Carlson said Devin was in a great mood and wanted everyone to see how amazing her son looks just days after the transplant.
