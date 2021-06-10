PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A group of moms put on a prom tonight for Pathfinder Regional Technical High School seniors after the school canceled theirs based on a recommendation from the state.

A complete outdoor event with lights, music, food trucks and games. A group of moms is the ones to thank for all of this, wanting to make sure their kids didn’t miss this big event.

“I think it’s absolutely amazing these moms put this together,” Senior Emily Reyes said.

Maybe not a traditional prom, but a prom arguably even better.

Pathfinders Regional Technical High School students danced under the stars Thursday night in Pulaski Park, a night possible all thanks to a group of moms determined to make this experience happen.

“This is for the kids that’s really what we wanted, to do it for them since they missed out on so much,” mom Jennifer Tetreald told Western Mass News.

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education strongly recommended not having proms, so when Pathfinders opted to cancel theirs, these moms stepped up to the plate.

“We decided we were going to do it as a trio team and it has come together,” mom Deborah McGrath said.

Two months of planning went into this night filled with games, music, and lots of food.

After an unconventional high school experience because of the COVID-19 pandemic, students said it felt good to end on a more normal note.

“We just ended senior year and it’s so great to finally get something we’ve been waiting for since who knows when,” Kaley McClean said.

“I've seen all my friends I haven’t seen in like two years,” McClean said.

From the lights to the dance floor to the cornhole set-up, students said the night was better than they could have ever imagined.

“I think they did an amazing job,” McClean said.

The moms said they want to thank the community for the donations to help make the night possible.