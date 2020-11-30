(WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday marks the official end of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and if this map looks like a mess, that's because it was.
This extremely active season broke records left and right, and even on its official last day, a disturbance is currently being monitored with a 40% chance of development within the next 48 hours.
The 2020 season boasted a total of 30 named storms, with 12 of those making landfall within the U.S. Thirteen of the 30 were hurricanes, six of which were major. This is more than double the average storm count and while the season draws to a close, tropical systems are still a possibility even after today.
The record was previously held by 2005, in which the hurricane season produced 28 named storms. 2005 was the first instance of usage of the Greek Alphabet after predetermined hurricane names were exhausted.
2020 also marks the fifth consecutive year in a row with above average activity during hurricane season. For the first time in history, it's the fifth season in a row to feature at least one Category 5.
Increased activity can be attributed to two major weather phenomena: the warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation (AMO) and La Nina, which is also known to bring warmer, wetter conditions.
The Gulf Coast was devastated on multiple occasions. While Florida virtually escaped hurricane season all together, Pensacola experienced its highest water levels since Hurricane Katrina with the passing of Hurricane Sally this year.
On multiple occasions, storms struck within miles of each other. In the U.S., Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta made landfall roughly 13 miles apart. In total, Louisiana experienced a record breaking five landfall storms.
In Nicaragua, Hurricane Iota and Hurricane Eta wreaked havoc with only 15 miles of each other. Iota was the strongest hurricane to hit Nicaragua in November in recorded history.
Hurricane Eta made landfall three times over the course of two weeks, beginning in Nicaragua, then crossing Cuba before eventually slicing across Florida from west to east.
In typical 2020 fashion, a storm even died and came back to life. Hurricane Paulette was the longest-lived hurricane of the 2020 season and the first to make landfall in Bermuda since 2014. Paulette dissipated to a tropical depression, before being revived once again from its zombie state off the coast of the Azores islands.
The entire East Coast and Gulf Coast was under some form of Tropical Storm or Hurricane advisory at least once this season, all except for one country in Florida. Much like the entire year of 2020, hurricane season is something many will be grateful to say goodbye to this year.
