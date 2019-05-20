SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Across the country, pet lovers are celebrating National Rescue Dog Day.
Each year, millions of dogs are in need of homes in the U.S.
At the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center in Springfield, there are dogs of all sizes and ages looking for their forever homes.
Shelter supervisor Lori Swanson told Western Mass News all dogs and animals want and need good environment to live in.
"What a pet does for a family is...is probably even...we can't even really even calculate or quantify, so a dog will, especially a dog...you look at a dog like this. I mean Snoopy is a just dog that just wants a constant companion and so what that does for us physically, emotionally, and for some people even spiritually not only are you're not only saving a dog's life, you're improving your life as well," Swanson said.
Swanson added that dogs can offer a lot of benefits such as love, protection, and just pure happiness.
Studies have shown that pet dogs can help relieve depression, anxiety, and even PTSD.
