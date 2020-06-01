(WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday marks nine years since a tornado touched down in western Massachusetts.
It was exactly 4:38 p.m. on June 1, 2011 when the tornado touched down.
A number of western Massachusetts communities were affected by the EF-3 tornado.
The tornado also claimed the lives of two people in West Springfield, and one in Brimfield.
In honor of the anniversary, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will observe a moment of silence and reflection.
At 4:38 this afternoon, the mayor will stand on the steps of city hall and the bell in the Old First Church will toll at the exact time the twister hit back in 2011.
Sarno said as the city continues to work through the COVID-19 pandemic, he wants to take a moment on the tornado's anniversary to remember what city can do to "join together and work so diligently to make our city whole again."
