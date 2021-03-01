SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- March has officially arrived and with all of the cold, snow, and ice that February brought, many are ready to say goodbye and good riddance to winter.
However, we aren't quite done with winter just yet.
Monday, March 1 marks the start of meteorological spring and while some can't welcome the new season fast enough, snow lovers told Western Mass News they're sad to see Old Man Winter go.
In less than two weeks, we'll set the clocks forward and in less than three weeks, astronomical spring officially begins, but winter isn't over yet and taking a look back in time, we see just how unpredictable March can be.
Our largest snowstorm on record occurred on March 14, 2017 when a blizzard dropped 21.7 inches of snow at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee. That beat out the Blizzard of '78 for the number two spot, though the majority of the top five storms in the historical record keeping period have occurred in the month of February.
March is a transitionary month, with the switchover of seasons falling right in the middle, and it tends to be a wild card for weather. Case in point, the spread between record high and record low temperatures is over 100 degrees. Ironically, the average amount of snow that occurs during the month of March is roughly the same as the amount we're missing this season.
The most snow we ever saw in the month of March was three feet, but on average, we tend to see about nine inches. Those numbers drop drastically as we head into April and May, where we only tend to see trace amounts to a few inches of snow on average, if any.
What about rain? As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers, but April and May actually tend see about the same amount of rain on average. Overall, May's record for maximum precipitation beats out that of April.
So, what's in store for March 2021? Long range outlooks show that overall, the next six to ten days look to be normal on average for both precipitation and temperatures in western Massachusetts and throughout New England, but that doesn't rule out extreme outliers completely.
