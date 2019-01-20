Monday's Springfield Thunderbirds game moved due to inclement weather.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) Monday's Springfield Thunderbirds game against the Laval Rockets has been moved to the MassMutual Center due to the inclement weather.
Officials from the Springfield Thunderbirds and American Hockey League announced the decision Sunday afternoon.
The game, originally scheduled for 1:05 p.m., will now be held at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center on Monday night.
$5 kids prices for tomorrow night's game will also be honored.
Thunderbirds players will also be available after the game to sign autographs.
The poster giveaway will also be held after the game.
Ticket holders that have any questions can contact the Thunderbirds ticket office at 413-739-4625.
