SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many of us in western Massachusetts have been going through a Vitamin D drought after experiencing rain for the last couple of weeks.
With the sunshine today came a lot more smiles and landscapers trying to make up for lost time because of the rain.
A nice sunny day is just what many in western Massachusetts ordered after an April brought us over eight inches of rain and the start of May wasn't looking too bright either.
"We are just doing the best we can get through it. Just everyday is a new challenge," said Chris Bussolari with Bussolari Landscaping.
Bussolari told Western Mass News the month of April was a struggle for his business because the precipitation prevented them from doing most of their work.
"We have side work and the new have weekly work, so it's tough for us to keep our side jobs completed when the grass is growing like crazy, You can't let someone's lawn out of control," Bussolari added.
However, on Monday morning, Bussolari said business was booming because many lawns needed to be taken care of immediately.
"Obviously, there's some stuff you can get done, but if it's downpouring, it's next to impossible to do anything professionally then get it done it a timely manner," Bussolari noted.
There is a brightside to all of this rain.
"It's definitely a good set-up for the summer, if we don't get any rain, the water levels were low, maybe it is a good thing. Everything looks good, blooming real nice," Bussolari explained.
Not only does the combination of rain and sun affect our greenery, but the sun is also altering our mood
"Well, we do know there is such a thing called seasonal effective disorder. The lack of light effects people's mood. It actually interacts with the brain chemical called melatonin," said Dr. Stewart Anfang with Baystate Medical Center.
During the winter and fall, when the days are shorter, seasonal effective disorder is more likely, but things usually start to look up by March or April.
"I think now that we've hit the nice weather, people are going outside, exercise, and enjoying themselves," Anfang added.
So if you noticed any of your friends coworkers or family members in a better mood today, well, you can thank the sun for that.
"We do notice that as the weather gets better, the people are doing better," Anfang said.
