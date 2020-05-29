(WGGB/WSHM) -- The U.S Senate Democratic primary debate that was originally scheduled for March on Western Mass News has been rescheduled.
The debate will now air live June 1 from 7 to 8 p.m.
The debate is between incumbent Senator Ed Markey and challenger Congressman Joe Kennedy.
The networks of Western Mass News - ABC40, CBS 3, and FOX 6 - will host the debate in partnership with the Boston Globe, WBUR-FM, WCVB-TV, and the John W. McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies at UMass Boston.
The debate was postponed in March due to the pandemic.
