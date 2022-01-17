(WGGB/WSHM) -- While we didn't see much snow in the valley during this latest winter storm, hundreds of people across western Massachusetts lost power this morning due to strong winds that brought down some trees.
Strong winds and freezing rain caused several power outages across the area on Monday.
“You’ve got, you know, downed wires down, typical things that you see you when you got heavy winds like we’re seeing this morning,” said National Grid spokesperson Christine Milligan.
Milligan told Western Mass News that Belchertown, Wilbraham, and Monson were some of the towns in western Massachusetts that experienced outages for a majority of the day and with wintry weather forecasted throughout this past weekend, she said several crews were out and ready to respond to any issues.
Eversource reported that less than two dozen customers are without power, as of 11:45 a.m. That's down from approximately 400 outages earlier in the day.
“We’ve had external crews both overhead crews and crews lined up and we had them in place ready to respond and we are responding,” Milligan noted.
Milligan added that the safety of National Grid crews remains a top priority as they work through dangerous conditions.
“We got to slow down a little bit when you see these heavy winds because it just isn’t safe for our crews to go out in bucket trucks when the winds are still blowing,” Milligan added.
Western Mass News spoke with some Wilbraham residents, who said outages in town aren't uncommon during the winter months.
“The road was closed for a while a tree was down on the powerlines, but thank God we didn’t lose power…Very lucky so far we haven’t lost any power here and usually Stony Hill Road, I usually lose power a lot in the wintertime,” said Mark Warga of Wilbraham
John Broderick of Wilbraham added, “It seems like the past few years, around us, a lot of you know a lot of power outages, but this section of Stony Hill, I think a lot of the bigger trees maybe fell a few years ago.”
With a couple months left of the season, National Grid is reminding people to report any downed wires and to avoid areas with storm damage.
“Treat all downed wires as live and dangerous. We’re going to see a lot of downed wires today. Call those into your local authorities. Please don’t go near them, don’t touch them, don’t drive over them,” Milligan said.
