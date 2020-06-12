MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the summer months ahead...many are thinking of ways to spend some vacation time while following coronavirus safety guidelines.
The official start of summer is just a week away which means vacation plans are on the calendar and for many families that means camping.
The co-owner of Sunsetview Farm Camping Area in Monson, Carol Carpenter said her campground is busy.
"We're getting a lot of people coming camping because they want to get out of their houses and they don't even care about the activities, we have our pond open," Carpenter explained.
Despite coronavirus restrictions keeping campers from participating in many of their usual activities, Carpenter told Western Mass News they're rolling with the punches.
"We are doing some crafts, where they can pick it up and take it to their campsite, but you know, we had a field day, and ball games and volleyball and horseshoe, stuff like that we can't have," Carpenter said.
Carpenter also said they're allowing fewer tents on the campgrounds because of coronavirus restrictions.
"We've kind of encouraged self-contained units," she said. "We have just a small amount of tent sites, tent and pop up sites we don't have a lot, most of them are RV sites..." Carpenter explained.
Due to strict guidelines and social distancing in place, many campers are bringing their RV rental's here, trying to make the most of their time.
"It's good old fashion family camping, stay at their campsite, have a good fire with your friends that are close to you that you've been with or just your family, ride your bicycles, go for a hike in the woods," Carpenter said.
Carpenter told us renting an RV is one of the safest ways to go right now.
"Our sites are fairly big so they are spacious, but we have adjusted the tent area," she said. "We've blocked off some sites so they're not really on top of each other," Carpenter explained.
Finally, with the constant changes COVID-19 rules, Carpenter advises anyone planning a camping trip to check in with the campground before leaving home.
"We've done a lot of emails for people that have questions and a lot of that has answered things for people, and if someone has a question they can certainly call us and ask us about it," Carpenter noted.
