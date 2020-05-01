Fireworks generic
MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials in one Hampden County town have canceled upcoming summer events.

Monson Summerfest committee chairman Steve Slozak said Friday that the town's June fireworks and Fourth of July activities have been suspended after organizers consulted health officials and determined it wasn't in the best interest to hold their annual celebration.

"The committee has prided itself by providing our community and visitors with a safe, friendly, and family oriented day in keeping with the traditional Fourth of July celebration.  The current health concerns posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and it's implications for the well-being of all people has posed a very real threat to that goal," Slozak explained in a statement.

The committee noted that they are looking forward to holding the event again in 2021. 

