MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials in one Hampden County town have canceled upcoming summer events.
Monson Summerfest committee chairman Steve Slozak said Friday that the town's June fireworks and Fourth of July activities have been suspended after organizers consulted health officials and determined it wasn't in the best interest to hold their annual celebration.
"The committee has prided itself by providing our community and visitors with a safe, friendly, and family oriented day in keeping with the traditional Fourth of July celebration. The current health concerns posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and it's implications for the well-being of all people has posed a very real threat to that goal," Slozak explained in a statement.
The committee noted that they are looking forward to holding the event again in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.