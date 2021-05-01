MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Now to Monson, where the community is coming together to help a family who lost everything in a devastating fire last Tuesday night.

One family friend is helping to get this family back on their feet.

“I know how Monson responds, and it can be overwhelming. And I know when you first have a tragedy your head is just spinning, and you can’t keep all the balls in the air,” family friend Jo Sauriol said.

On Tuesday night, a three-alarm fire ripped through a house on Hovey Road in Monson.

Crews from several local fire departments assisted, but with no fire hydrants on the road, officials said it was difficult to put out.

The blaze caused by an outdoor grill on the deck now leaves four people without a place to live.

“So initially, you know they need a few personal items, they need a place to stay, they need meals,” Sauriol said.

Sauriol, a friend of the family, said the family is taking it day by day to figure out their next steps.

But the Monson community is stepping in to help.

“Immediately outreached for asking about cash donations and clothing. Some of the teachers and professionals at the school got together book bags for the girls and clothes for the daughters, immediately. So when they went to school the next day, they had supplies,” Sauriol said.

Sauriol has set up a donation box at the Monson Town Hall to collect cash, checks, and gift card donations to help the family.

A meal train has also been set up on Facebook.

“Monson is a great place if you have to have a tragedy because the people just come out and help,” Sauriol said.

If you are looking to help the family you can add donations to the donation box at the Monson Town Hall or mail them to 110 Main Street Monson, MA Attn: Town Clerk. The Facebook group is helping to create a meal train for the family.