MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Halloween is officially just two days away, but not for one Hampden County community.
Severe weather is expected for Thursday and Monson Town Administrator, Evan Brassard said he wants to make sure that the holiday can remain an enjoyable experience for everyone.
That’s why Halloween festivities have been moved to this Saturday.
“Maybe it’s a good choice, maybe it’s a bad choice, we do the best we can," Brassard noted.
Brassard told Western Mass News that town reaction has been split on news that Halloween festivities are being rescheduled.
“We looked into it a little bit and saw that not only is it supposed to rain but it’s also supposed to be windy and with the uncertainty around that, we decided to look for an alternate date," Brassard said.
Many people reacting online.
One person said, “We appreciate it being moved, and yes I had to cancel other plans, but it was important to me.”
Another who wasn't quite on board, saying, “I can't believe we live in a world that the highest power can cancel Halloween trick or treating over rain and reschedule it for another day!”
“We certainly get it. Halloween is when Halloween is and we understand that. We were trying to be sensitive to all the people in the community. And while it may be inconvenient for some and go against some of the tradition we’ve had here, ultimately it’s about the kids having a good time and being as safe as possible," Brassard noted.
Brassard said despite the controversy, he’s looking forward to moving on with the parade which begins at 5:00 p.m.
Trick or treating in the town will be taking place before it from 3 until 5 p.m.
“It’s always a good time down here in Monson, and come be a part of the parade, hang around with everybody and just have a good time. It’s all about the kids," Brassard said.
Brassard told Western Mass News that police won’t be enforcing the rule on Thursday night so if a house decides to give out candy, they can go ahead and do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.