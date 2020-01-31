Monson dog rescued after falling into abandoned septic tank.

(Photo provided by Monson Police Department)

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local dog is okay after falling down an abandoned septic tank.

According to Monson Police officials, officers and firefighters were called to a home on State Street Friday night after initial reports of a sink hole.

Crews also received a report that a dog had also fallen down the sink hole.

Arriving crews later determined that an abandoned septic tank had collapsed and a dog had fallen down it and become trapped inside.

We're told that the dog fell approximately eight feet down.

Thankfully, the dog was not injured.

Copyright 2019 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.