Monson dog rescued after falling into abandoned septic tank.

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local dog is okay after falling down an abandoned septic tank.
According to Monson Police officials, officers and firefighters were called to a home on State Street Friday night after initial reports of a sink hole.
Crews also received a report that a dog had also fallen down the sink hole.
Arriving crews later determined that an abandoned septic tank had collapsed and a dog had fallen down it and become trapped inside.
We're told that the dog fell approximately eight feet down.
Thankfully, the dog was not injured.
