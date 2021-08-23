MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A car fire shut down part of Palmer Road Friday evening, according to the Monson Fire Department.
The fire department told Western Mass News the driver noticed smoke coming out of the car's engine. They then pulled over and exited the vehicle.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the road has reopened.
