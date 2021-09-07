MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Monson Fire Department responded to a locomotive fire near the Massachusetts/Connecticut border Tuesday afternoon.

No one was aboard and no injuries were reported

Monson Fire Chief Brian Harris told Western Mass News the department was notified of the incident after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Harris told Western Mass News the fire was in a remote location in the woods, making it difficult to locate at first. Another locomotive pushed the locomotive on fire, which was dislocated from the rest of the car, from behind to a railroad crossing.

In the first attempt to distinguish the fire, dry chemicals were used. When the fire grew in size and the electrical charge was burnt through. Harris said water was used in the second attempt to extinguish the fire.

Once extinguished, the locomotive was moved onto a side spur. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

