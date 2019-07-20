BRIMFIELD, MA ((WGGB/WSHM) -- A male from Monson is facing charges after being pulled over and arrested for the possession of heroin.
The arrest was made Friday evening after there were reports of an erratic driver committing a marked lane violation.
The driver, 39-year-old Edward Carrington was then pulled over and searched by Patrolman Bouchard.
Carrington will be charged with the Possession of a Class A Substance.
His bail was set at a personal recognizance with an additional $40 fee.
He is expected to be arraigned on Monday morning at Palmer District Court.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
