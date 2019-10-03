MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Monson man is facing several charges after police found that he was in the possession of cocaine and several weapons, including a stun gun and two knives.
According to Monson Police officials, during the evening hours on Wednesday, Detective Adam Szymanski was conducting an investigation in the vicinity of Washington Street and attempted to apprehend a suspect, who was later identified as 22-year-old Monson resident Mathias Woloshchuck.
A brief struggle ensued, but Det. Szymanski was able to place the suspect in handcuffs and then proceed to conduct a pat down.
Upon further investigation, Det. Szymanski was able to recover a set of brass knuckles, a hatchet, two pellet guns, a stun gun, two knives, a black ski mask, 5.3 grams of, what is believed to be, cocaine, and over $1,400 in cash.
Woloshchuk was then arrested and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, possessing a stun gun without a license to carry, possession of a Class B substance with the intent to distribute, and resisting arrest.
Detective Szymanski took Woloshchuk to the Monson Police Department for booking
Woloshchuk was then transported to the Hampden County House of Corrections, where he is being on $10,000 cash bail.
We're told he is expected to be arraigned in Palmer District Court sometime on Thursday.
Further details surrounding the investigation were not immediately available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.