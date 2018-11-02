MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- News of the recent bus accidents are hitting close to home for local school districts too.
Today, we got a look at how Monson's school buses are equipped to help prevent accidents.
Monson Public Schools transportation director Michelle Loglisci told Western Mass News that bus safety is their biggest priority.
"Anything we can do to keep our students safe," Loglisci said.
Up until last spring, the lights on the stop sign or on top of the bus or van just blinked back and forth.
Now, they're strob lights, in an attempt to be more visible.
"Instead of just being a regular bulb that slowly switched back and forth to on and off, to a strobing LED light and now, I think it just gives us more visibility," Loglisci explained.
Loglisci said that under Massachusetts state law, there are fines if you don't stop for a bus with the stop sign out or if you don't stay 100 feet back.
"When the driver puts on the yellow lights on a bus and you see that happening, that's an indicator to the motoring public: that bus is about to make a stop," Loglisci noted.
Even though the flashing stop sign is on the left side of the bus, drivers need to remember kids get off on the right side of the bus and could be trying to cross the street.
Loglisci reminds drivers that even a van with a flashing lights should be treated the same as a bus. It's most likely carrying students who need alternative means of transporation.
"It's considered under the law, under Chapter 90, Section 14 that it's still a school bus and they need to follow the regulations and stop for that vehicle just like a regular school bus," Loglisci added.
Monson Public Schools said they also work with law enforcement when it comes to bus safety and if there are any concerns about speeding in school zones.
