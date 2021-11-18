Police lights siren generic

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Monson Police Department responded to a reported home invasion on Main Street Thursday evening.

Monson Police told Western Mass News that two masked men held the occupant at knifepoint and then stole his blue 2011 Chrysler 200 convertible with a black fabric top with the license plate MA registration 3HH530.

Police said it is believed the men left Monson eastbound on Route 20 towards Brimfield.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Adam Szymanski at (413) 893-9500 Ext. 116.

