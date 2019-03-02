Monson PD stress caution after rescuing 60-year-old who fell through ice at Paradise Lake.

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Monson Police Department is providing the public with some much-needed ice safety tips after a man was rescued Friday from Paradise Lake.
Monson Police officials say they received a 911 call stating that someone that had fallen through the ice on Paradise Lake.
Police and fire crews rushed quickly to the scene, and pulled a 60-year-old person from the water.
Thankfully, the 60-year-old sustained only minor injuries.
For more information on how to keep yourself and your kids safe around icy bodies of water, click or tap here.
