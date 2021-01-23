MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Monson Police Department has received a number of reports of cars being entered overnight.
According to police, the break-ins happened in the areas of Bogan road and Lakeside Drive.
Officials advised residents to check their vehicles and contact police if they suspect their vehicle was entered.
Police are asking if anyone living in the area has security camera footage that may depict suspicious activity to contact the Monson Police Department.
Residents are being reminded to lock their cars and remove all key fobs from vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.