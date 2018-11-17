MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was arrested last Sunday as part of an ongoing investigation into cocaine distribution.
The suspect, who has yet to be identified, was arrested on the morning of November 11th after they sold an undisclosed amount of cocaine to another person.
Police also recovered an undisclosed amount of marijuana and cash.
The suspect arrested was charged with distribution of a Class B substance, and the incident is still under investigation by the Monson Police Department.
