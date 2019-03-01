MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two women are under arrest following a drug investigation in eastern Hampden County.
Monson Police said that on Thursday, an multi-agency investigation was conducted into heroin distribution in the Monson and Palmer area.
As a result of that investigation, police arrested 40-year-old Kristy Giordano and 51-year-old Mary LaBelle, both of Palmer, after they allegedly facilitated heroin sales in the presence of an undercover officer.
Both LaBelle and Giordano are facing charges of distribution of a Class A substance and conspiracy to violate the drug law.
Police noted that Giordano posted $2,500 bail and LaBelle was released on personal recognizance.
Arraignments are scheduled for Friday in Palmer District Court.
