MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A school van driver in Monson has been charged with reckless endangerment of a child.
Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski told Western Mass News that on September 16, a three-year-old with reported autism had been left in a school van.
They said it was approximately three hours until the Quarry Hill Community School reached out to the child's parents asking about the student's absence, which is when the family realized something was wrong.
The child was found safe, in a car seat, inside the van.
The driver, 45-year-old Erica DeJesus of Springfield, was charged three days later.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.
