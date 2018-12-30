MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Monson Police Department says they arrested a driver who attempted to travel down a section of railroad tracks in town.
Police responded to the scene Saturday evening.
The driver, we're told, was arrested for operating under the influence and negligent operation.
Their identity has not been publicly released.
As of about 8 p.m. Saturday officers remained on scene at the railroad tracks off Belmont Ave. in Monson.
The Monson Police Department did not provide further details about the incident.
