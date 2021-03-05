Monson Eagle 030521

Photo provided by Monson Police

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monson Police came to the aide of a feathered friend on Thursday.

Reports had come in to Monson Police over the last few days about an eagle that appeared to be in distress off of Pease Avenue.

On Thursday, the eagle was safely secured and brought to Thomas Ricardi at Mass. Birds of Prey Rehab.

Police explained that Ricardi determined that the eagle has vision problems in one eye, as well as fishing line was found wrapped tightly around one shoulder and a small hook embedded in her skin.

"The good news is that she is expected to survive, but if her vision doesn't improve, she may need to remain with Tom and his three other bald eagles," police added.

