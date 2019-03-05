MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Car thefts over the weekend in Monson have police looking for answers.
Twenty-one cars were broken into and three were stolen in Monson over the weekend.
Now, police are warning residents to lock up and keep a look out.
Security footage obtained by Western Mass News shows a suspected car thief rummaging around a truck and then getting into a car in one driveway in Monson this past weekend.
It's now evidence in a police investigation that began with calls from residents pouring into the Monson Police Department Sunday morning.
"It was more and more surprising as the day went on, more and more people kept calling in, Officers were checking the area and finding some breaks on their own and then people were calling in at the same time, so we had multiple streets involved," said Monson Police Det. Adam Szymanski.
Police went to work collecting evidence like the security footage, but when one of three stolen cars was recovered.
Investigators were able to find more clues as to who ransacked so many cars.
"We did obtain some fingerprint evidence. Some shoe prints were left in the snow and we did recover one of the stolen vehicles at this point and that was processed for DNA. It'll be a while before we get results on that stuff, but it is in the works," Szymanski explained.
The number one thing police said residents should learn from this incident: if you lock your car, thieves most likely will move on, keeping you and your vehicle safe.
Monson Police said they do have suspects in this case. They believe a group of juveniles out of Hartford to be the prime suspects.
