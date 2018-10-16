MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police say they're looking for a suspect who allegedly committed credit card fraud, purchasing thousands of dollars worth of products at several Home Depots stores in the area.
Do you recognize him?
He has a large tattoo on his right forearm, police tell us.
They says he stole the identity of an elderly resident in Monson to open a Home Depot charge.
More than $4,000 worth of Nest thermostats and Ring doorbells were then charged to that card at Home Depot stores in Wilbraham and Chicopee, police report.
The suspect was allegedly seen driving what appeared to be an older Honda Civic, dark green or black in color.
If you do recognize him or have any information that could help police solve this case, please contact the Monson Police Department in Massachusetts at 413-267-5136.
