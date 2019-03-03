MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monson police say multiple vehicles were broken into overnight in town and they're also reporting 3 vehicles stolen by the suspects.
The break-ins occurred in the areas of Margaret Street, Pease Ave., and in the Country Club Heights neighborhoods.
The Monson Police Department tells us that over 20 vehicles were entered during the overnight hours.
They're asking residents who believe their vehicle was broken-into or if anyone has video of any suspicious activity occurring overnight, to call them.
The number for the Monson Police Department is 413-893-9500.
They say they do have a number of leads that they're following up on.
The case investigation remains active at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.