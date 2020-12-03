MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Monson Police Department has a new four-legged officer.
Rex is a two-year-old German Shepherd who recently completed his certifications in both patrol work and narcotics detection with his handler K9 Officer David Rondeau.
Monson police say Rex has already proven himself with several successful tracks under his collar.
If you see Rex and his handler out and about, stop by and say hello!
