MONSON/BRIMFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police were looking for two missing children, one boy and one girl who are 7 & 11-years-old in Monson, but have confirmed they have located both children in Brimfield.
Monson Police Department confirmed with Western Mass News they requested mutual aid from Palmer police to help with the search.
The children's mother told police they voluntarily wondered off from the residence around 8:37 p.m, but she hasn't seen the children since 7:30 p.m.
MSP were also requested around 9 p.m. when they received a call from Monson police asking for assistance.
Police have been able to track both children with K-9 units after they found a trail of footprints leading to Monson Road in Brimfield.
The circumstances surrounding their conditions are unknown at this time, but both have been transported to the nearest hospital to be evaluated.
