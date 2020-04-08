High school generic
MONSON, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The School Committee voted to cancel April vacation for the Monson Public Schools, according to an announcement made Wednesday.

April 21-24 will now be school days, Superintendent Cheryl Clarke said in the announcement.

April 20 will remain a non-school day for the Patriots' Day holiday.

The last day of school will be Friday, June 12.

