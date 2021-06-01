MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Monson, one resident remembers the day she lost her childhood home and how the community rallied together amidst disaster.
One resident we spoke to recalls that fateful day and how it brought her town together to support families like her own.
“There’s no way a tornado could ever come through here,” Monson resident Merissia Phipps said.
Phipps arrived home from school when disaster struck, and she couldn’t believe it when her sister cried out about impending danger.
“Didn’t think she was serious, whatsoever, and then she started screaming and crying hysterically,” Phipps said.
She credits a text from a friend and quick thinking for helping her, and her sisters make it to the basement and survive the tornado.
“If no one had even told us, we probably, honestly wouldn’t be here,” Phipps explained.
Her sisters took cover under piles of laundry, blankets, anything they could find, and after making it outside, she was distraught to look back at where her childhood house once stood.
“I didn’t want to see what it looked like, but I turned back, started crying,” Phipps said.
After losing everything…
“It was tough; it was a house that we loved; we had so many great memories,” Phipps said.
One teacher at Monson High School generously offered her family a temporary place to stay.
“My athletic director at the time, Sarah Shaw, gave us her grandmother’s home out in Palmer,” Phipps said.
She said the disaster brought the community closer together in support of families like hers.
“I knew people who, I didn’t even know knew me, from my parents or family members in general who donated clothes, shoes, donated food to us,” Phipps said.
She said it actually feels longer than a decade after making many memories in her new home.
“I still think about those memories, and they will always be with me, but they feel like so long ago that these new memories are just taking over,” Phipps said.
Phipps shares that she still also struggles with PTSD during thunderstorms. That’s been a common theme for people we spoke to.
Whether it feels like forever ago, like it does for Phipps, or like yesterday, on Tuesday day we reflect and remember one decade later.
