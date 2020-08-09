MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Demonstrators gathered Sunday in Monson to protest a Dollar General store that is planning to be built in town.
Protestors made it very clear that they do not want this store to come anywhere near their small town.
They lined the streets Sunday demanding the Dollar General store expected to come to town to stay far away.
“This is one of the most, the best-preserved parts of Main Street that’s left in Monson,” said Bill Dominick of Monson. “It’s a neighborhood of 19th-century homes that are pretty much all intact.”
Dominick said he is angry a business wants to squeeze in the middle of a historic, residential area, but it’s not just the potential location he’s upset about.
“If they chose to go into a retail, a business area in town where other stores are located, if they wanted to do that, we still don’t really want that in this town,” he said.
Bob Horacek of Monson said the predicted layout of the store is 32 feet from the side of his house.
“I’m going to look out from my upstairs bedroom windows and see retaining wall, that’s no way to live,” he said.
Dollar General is adding more stores each year than any other retailer in America. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, business has been booming with price-conscious customers stocking up on goods.
But some residents feel threatened by the chain.
“Their stores are dirty, crowded, targets for murders, degenerate people hanging around them, trash all around them,” he said.
Dominick said they want to keep their street residential.
“If it was in your neighborhood, next to your house, across the street from you, would you want it? That’s what I want to ask these people that think it’s such a great idea,” he said.
The Planning Board has its third and final Zoom meeting on Aug. 18 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.