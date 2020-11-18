MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students in one eastern Hampden County town will be moving to remote learning for at least the next few weeks.
Monson Public School Supt. Cheryl Clarke said that all students will be learning remotely starting Thursday.
The move comes amid "a concerning increase in positive COVID-19 cases in town, some of which are connected to our school community," Clarke explained.
Officials hope to bring students back to the classroom on Monday, December 7, but that date may change based on data available at that time.
