MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- First day of in-person classes for one Hampden County school district is being pushed back.
Monson Public Schools Supt. Cheryl Clarke told Western Mass News that their in-person opening day has been been moved to Monday, September 21 after 12 positive COVID-19 cases were reported in town as of Monday.
The move comes following consultation with the town administrator, the district's nurse leader, and Monson Board of Health.
That number, Clarke noted, was a "significant increase over prior weeks." She did note that none of the cases involve current students or school employees.
Clarke continued in a message to families sent Monday:
"However, Monson is a small town, and we know there have been large gatherings that have occurred over the last week in Monson and surrounding communities with Monson residents in attendance where social distancing and mask guidelines were not adhered to. There are many people who have pending test results and who are self-quarantining. We cannot and will not take the chance that a person who attended a party or was exposed to someone who is carrying the virus enters our school buildings."
There will be no school this week. Those days will be added to the end of the academic year in June.
All students will begin remote learning on Monday, September 14.
Clarke explained that school officials will continue to follow the data, trends, and metrics and will update families should the suspension of in-person learning need to be extended past September 21.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
