MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students in Monson will be learning from home for several more weeks.
On Monday, Monson Public School Supt. Cheryl Clarke said that the district will continue full remote learning until at least January 4, 2021.
The district moved to remote learning on November 18 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the town, some of which were connected to the school community. When that decision was made, school officials initially hoped that in-person learning could resume on December 7.
"I am heartbroken to report that the number of positive cases for the Town of Monson this past week have trended sharply upward, necessitating that we continue in the present model of fully remote learning for all students," Clarke explained.
In addition, a holiday reverse parade that was planned for Friday, December 4 has also been postponed.
Clarke noted that if the number of COVID-19 cases in Monson continue to climb, the January return date may have to be delayed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.