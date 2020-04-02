MONSON, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- COVID-19 restrictions have many people working from home, communicating through emails on their computers, Zooming in for online classes and sending all types of messages.
Western Mass News spoke with a couple of small neighbors who delivered a very special message.
Bobby and Ariana Esposito are siblings who are in the same class for the first time -- at home -- as the coronavirus has forced students out of their school buildings.
One thing they're excited about is their new school teacher, “Mrs. Mommy.”
Ariana Esposito told Western Mass News they're even learning a new science experiment.
“We take four pieces of bread, and we touch things that are really germy, and we put our hands on one piece of the bread, and then we do another piece. But this time, we do sanitizer and put our hands on the bread."
These two aren't the only ones hard at work. Their neighbor, Martha Rickson, is also working.
Rickson is a sales administrator for the Polish National Credit Union, which is both an essential business and a job she cannot do at home.
“I'm helping running an office because we do have a couple of employees that have to be out, so I was asked to take over the Hampden office. It makes you a little cautious. You want to protect everybody that you're with. I by no means want to ever bring home anything that they can bring to someone else that they can bring home to their family members so we are all just being very cautious," Rickson said.
Rickson said when she gets home, she likes to go on walks to get a breath of fresh air during these unprecedented times.
“It's refreshing. It makes you feel like you don't want to be cooped up in the house. The fresh air feels so good,” she said.
On Tuesday, something different happened.
After coming back from her walk, Rickson came across a pleasant surprise waiting for her right by her doorstep.
“I came back, and my name was on the sidewalk and it said, ‘Hi, Martha, I hope you're safe and we miss you, love the Espisitos.’ That just struck home," Rickson said.
With hearts up to the doorstep, peace signs and smiley faces, Bobby Esposito said this home-school project was a team effort.
“Mom was the first one who came up with it, but Ariana thought it was a good idea," he said.
Of course, he took pride in his work.
“I was the one who drew the hearts on the hearts over there and I also did the ones at the top,” he said.
Returning the gift, Rickson made a Valentine’s Day card to show her love for her neighbors.
While Bobby and Ariana Esposito are the ones in class, Rickson said she was the one who went home with the lesson.
“It's just making sure, you know, it could be the slightest gesture that makes someone's day, like they did for me,” she said.
