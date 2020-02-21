MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerns about crumbling foundations is expanding in western Mass as residents in East Longmeadow will get a chance to speak out about it next week.
Faulty concrete is an issue that could involve about 2,000 homes in central and western Mass and could cost about $350 million to fix.
"We need our towns to have our back," Monson resident Michelle Loglisci tells us.
Michelle and her husband built their home in Monson from the ground up and have lived there since 1996, but now their house is crumbling beneath them.
"We’ve lost the value of our home," explained Loglisci.
The Loglisci's home has tested positive for the for the mineral pyrrhotite, which causes the deterioration of concrete foundations when exposed to oxygen and water.
A now out-of-business company called J.J. Mottes got materials from a quarry in Willington, CT and poured concrete into homes throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts, including the Loglisci's.
"Denial is a great place to be. I tried being in that place for a while myself. We just came to the realization that we weren’t going to be able to sell our home. Any bank appraiser would see what’s going on and with the issue in the news, they are going to be checking for it, so instead of hiding from it, we are advocating and hoping that residents across the area will band together," continued Loglisci.
Michelle has been using a dehumidifier to take the moisture out of the basement.
She says moisture accelerates the crumbling process, but keeping it dry helps to slow it down.
She says she is doing everything she can to help her situation, including getting people together that are affected by this to fight for funding to replace foundations, but what she wants, she says, is simple.
"For residents to understand this isn’t something you can hide from. You’re just putting people in that situation without insurance coverage. We’re up against a wall and we need some help," added Loglisci.
The issue will be discussed in East Longmeadow on Tuesday night at the town council meeting in the town auditorium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.