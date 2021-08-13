MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Monson school committee voted 4 to 1 to follow the CDC's recommendations at a virtual meeting discussing back-to-school plans Friday evening.
Universal indoor masking for students, staff and teachers in grades K-12, regardless of vaccination status will be enforced per CDC guidance. However, there will be a process to file a medical or disability exemption from wearing a mask.
School committee members in favor of the mandate argued that there would be no way of knowing which students are vaccinated or not. They pointed out the disconnect between the federal and state governments.
"This is the public health. Last year at some point Miss Fedora tested how many kids are asthmatics in our school system and there were a lot and if masking is not just keeping me safe but you safe, a community approach to this...Our state has once again not given us the right kind of guidance that we need and that we're looking for. They're leaving us to be liable.
They're leaving the health and wellness of our children and their families in our hands. It's a huge risk and I'm not a risk-taker when it comes to that," said Emily Graves-Harrison.
Other members argued masking could have a long-lasting impact on students' development.
"What's being missed when you can't see someone's face and you can't see someone's mouth, early reading, facial expressions, social-emotional development, things like that. I think that there's so so much being missed so again that need to be taken into consideration as we're watching the data, the numbers," said Alison Morgan.
"Other members argued masking could have a long-lasting impact on students' development." Conversely not wearing a mask could have a considerably more severe impact on student's development.
